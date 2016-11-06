To get admission into colleges, a student must have some form of secondary school certification.

The government’s Central Board of Secondary Education and the non-governmental Indian Certificate of Secondary Education do not allow home-schooled children to appear for their examinations. Maharashtra’s Secondary School Certificate Board does allow children to appear for its Class X exams privately (by filling out form no. 17), but only if the student has passed the Class VIII exams from some Board-recognised school. And with some schools, to appear for the Class VIII exams, the child must have passed the primary or Class IV exams.

So the only options for homeschoolers wanting a certification are the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or the Cambridge O Level examinations. The Cambridge O Level is an internationally-recognised, secondary-school qualification, one that has been replaced in the UK, where it originates, with the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and the UK General Certificate of Secondary Education.

The minimum age requirement to take either the NIOS or the O Level examinations is 14. To prepare their children for these exams, parents could just purchase the textbooks from local academic bookstores, and teach them from those.

To take the O Level exams as a private candidate, the child must be registered as a private candidate in a local school affiliated to the Cambridge board. Schools with the IGCSE syllabus also allow external students who need not attend regular classes but can sit for tests or use laboratory facilities.