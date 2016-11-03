The Congress on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of causing losses to the State exchequer through dubious land deals, increasing loan burdens, and making announcements of infrastructure projects which do not have mandatory clearances. This was the Congress’s evaluation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–led government’s two years in office.

Party’s Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam will be meeting the State Election Commission on Thursday with a complaint against the government’s participation in British band Coldplay’s Mumbai event, in which the State is a co-organiser.

Questioning concessional rates given to Baba Ramdev at MIHAN, Mr. Nirupam said the government’s decision is nothing but repayment of Baba Ramdev’s election campaign for the BJP. “The Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation, which is headed by the CM, announced 75 per cent concession to Patanjali at an area which already has concessional land rates for industries. As a result, all new projects will have to pay 15 per cent extra land cost than the government’s Rs. 1 crore per acre.”

He also questioned the transfer of 111 acres at MIHAN to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Aerospace, which is lying vacant. It was originally handed over for setting up an arms industry, Mr. Ambani’s new venture. “The CM’s clean image is nothing but pretence. We demand an explanation from him on these issues,” he said.

Replying to the allegations, a CMO release said the rates quoted by Patanjali were not below than what the committee of four secretaries had decided. “Earlier governments too gave lands at concessional rates to industries.”

“In the last two years, the debt has increased by over Rs. 56,000 crore. In the list of States with ease of doing business, Maharashtra has dropped to 10th position. Two major companies — Foxcon and Twinstar — which were supposed to invest thousands of crores of rupees have either backed out or changed their plans,” said Mr. Nirupam.

Raising doubts over the government’s much-hyped Make in India event, the Congress leader said out of the promised Rs. 8.05 lakh crore investment, only Rs. 54 lakh have been invested till now. “The coastal road project is yet to get the environmental clearance; no land has been allotted to the bullet train project; work on metro projects is yet to start,” he said.