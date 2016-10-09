The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday demanded the sacking of senior State minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde over an audio clip, in which she is purportedly heard threatening the chief priest of Bhagwangad hill shrine, and sought a probe into the matter. Ms. Munde is embroiled in a fresh controversy after the audio clip surfaced in which she is purportedly heard threatening the to allow her to make a speech on Dussehra.

Ms. Munde, in the unverified audio, is also heard saying that false cases would be lodged against the supporters of Namdev Shastri Maharaj, the chief mahant of Bhagwangad. Namdev Maharaj, who enjoyed close relations with Pankaja’s father and senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde, reportedly fell out with her after Munde’s death.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should remove Pankaja from his Council of Ministers and not give a clean chit to her,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Sachin Sawnt told reporters here. Mr. Sawant alleged that there was nothing surprising in what Pankaja is heard saying in the clip, given the past allegations in irregularities in purchases of Rs. 206 crore in her department.

“This is a law and order issue and misuse of ministerial position,” he claimed and sought a probe into the matter. — PTI