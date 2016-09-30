Touted as Asia’s largest Bollywood Music Festival, this event will take place today. The festival is the first multi-genre, multi-stage festival where millennials can get up close and watch iconic Bollywood legends perform in an experimental and alternative avatar never seen live before. Artistes who will perform include Arijit Singh, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sajid Wajid, Sonakshi Sinha and Papon. The concert will also take place on Saturday. Details at bookmyshow.com

