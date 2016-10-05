The BJP-led Maharashtra government has decided to set up various committees to check the implementation of all government schemes in the minority-dominated areas, a move aimed at bringing members of the community into the mainstream.

Thirty-six committees will be set up at the district level and six at divisional level. They will have officers from departments like Education, Health, Urban Development, Women and Child Development. The six divisional committees to be headed by Divisional Commissioners will collect feedback from district committees and submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of schemes to the Minority Department for scrutiny every quarter. The order to set up of the committees is expected by tomorrow.

“We are hopeful that once these committees are being set up, the minority areas, which are mostly neglected, will be able to benefit in a big way,” a senior government official said.

The decision is in continuation of the state government’s efforts to bring minority communities into the mainstream, the official said. —PTI