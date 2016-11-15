City-based stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes takes over the stage to entertain with his trademark witty observations. His set is heavily influenced by his own experiences and the funny things that happen around him. Fernandes’ style is often dark and surreal, peppered with references to social issues in the country. In the past, the funny guy has also written for the comedy show Son of Abish, hosted by Abish Mathews, and has collaborated with several of his peers such as Kanan Gill, and Aditi Mittal. Tickets are priced Rs. 1000.

Please Wait while comments are loading...