According to sources in the BMC, Mr. Sharma was served a notice in August to stop the illegal construction work of his office, which also seems to have irked the actor.

Popular actor and comedian Kapil Sharma's tweet alleging corruption in Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rocked State's political circles, as leaders right from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray took immediate cognizance of it, assuring action if his claims are found to be true.

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

He went on to question the Prime Minister as to whether these were 'Acchhe Din' that he promised.

Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Taking a note of his tweet, Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis replied back on Twitter within three hours.

Kapilbhai pls provide all info.

Have directed MC,BMC to take strictest action.

We will not spare the culprit.@KapilSharmaK9 @narendramodi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 9, 2016

Sensing a possible onslaught on BMC, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray too joined the league. "@KapilSharmaK9 thank you for being an alert Mumbaikar. Wld req you to assist Mayor and the MC to help in the drive against corruption" he said. Mr Thackeray also advised the comedian that details of the officer would be required to initiate action.

Meanwhile, BMC held an urgent press conference on Friday at 12.30 p.m., where its officer from Vigilance Department called it a serious allegation. "Kapil ji's allegation is very serious, have asked him to give name of person who asked for bribe. No formal complaint from Kapil Sharma till now," said Manohar Pawar from the BMC.

The Chief Minister's immediate response however met with sharp reactions from opposition, who accused him of not replying with similar urgency to common citizens as it was done in Sharma's case.

Leader of Opposition in the State council, Dhananjay Munde said that he has been vocal about BMC's corruption in every legislative council session. "@Dev_Fadnavis @KapilSharmaK9 @narendramodi I had pointed out BMC corruption several times in council, but no action taken then by CM," he tweeted.

He said, Sharma is lucky to have received response from the CM, otherwise he doesn't even bother about the evidences that we present.

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane mocked Mr. Fadnavis. "If u want to take against the BMC or want Maha CM 2 talk 2 u within a few mins..Pls get this mask..wil distribute" he tweeted with a photo of Sharma's mask.

