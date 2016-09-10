Global Citizen India will offer a wide cross-section of content and actions focused on creating meaningful impacts in the areas of education, equality, and clean water and sanitation.

The British rock band will be a part of the Global Citizen Festival, which will also feature AR Rahman and actor Aamir Khan, among others.

British rock band Coldplay is set to perform its first concert in India. The Mumbai show on November 19 is a part of a festival to promote ending poverty across the globe.

“On Monday we’re so excited to be announcing that on World Toilet Day - November 19th - we’re hosting the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in India, with an incredible lineup of international and Indian headliners, including Coldplay!”, read a post on the official website of Global Citizen, spearheaded by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

BJP MP from Maharashtra Poonam Mahajan said on Twitter that the government is “delighted to be associated with this initiative.”

Tickets for the festival will be free of cost, Global Citizen said, adding that fans can earn it through “taking actions in support of education, equality, and sanitation campaigns.”

“Starting Monday, tickets for the Global Citizen Festival in India can be earned through the new platform by signing up to become a Global Citizen and completing the festival’s action campaigns at GlobalCitizen.IN,” it said. The Global Citizen platform, a gateway to free festival tickets, is expected to go live at 4 pm on Monday.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the audience at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park and had famously quoted Star Wars to conclude his speech, saying, “May the Force be with you.” This was followed by Mr. Martin’s meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi in 2015. It is learnt that Mr. Martin has since been working on a project to bring Global Citizen to India.

The Global Citizen Festival is expected to witness a line-up of Indian artists, including AR Rahman, actor Aamir Khan and actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, among others.

Entertainment company Wizcraft, which previously hosted Michael Jackson’s India debut in 1996, will co-produce the festival in November.

Coldplay’s Hymn for the Weekend song from its latest album A Head Full of Dreams was shot in several Indian cities and had also featured actor Sonam Kapoor.

