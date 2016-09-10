Centre gives go-ahead to set up coastal security training institutes in all coastal States.

The coastal security system of the Indian Coast Guard had become crucial after the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Mr. Singh was speaking after commissioning the offshore patrol vessel, Sarathi. He said the Indian Coast Guard was the “central pillar of maritime security” and it was strengthening counterterrorism by monitoring dhow movements and vulnerable points on the Indian coastline, including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

He said the Home Ministry was keen on upgrading the coastal security network through initiatives such as community interaction programmes, issuing ID cards to the fisherman community, strengthening coastal security police stations. There are plans to start maritime training centres in coastal States.

Asked how to tackle the rise in pollution in sea waters, he said a Swachh Sagar campaign was necessary to keep the sea clean. He said all coastal States had been brought under standard security operating procedures and the coastal security training institute in Gujarat would be operational soon. The Centre has also given the go-ahead to set up similar training institutes in all coastal States. Mr. Singh assured full support to the States in identifying vulnerable areas along their coasts.

On the security situation in Kashmir, Mr. Singh said, “The number of infiltration bids decreased in 2015 when compared with earlier years, but in 2016 it has increased. However, our security forces, army and paramilitary forces commandos have succeeded in eliminating terrorists.

Mr. Singh declined to answer if India was able to mobilise international support for imposing sanctions on Pakistan for “exporting” terrorism. He said the situation in Kashmir was under control and that the government was making all efforts towards holding a dialogue.

In reply to a question on the recent visit of an all-party delegation to Kashmir, he said the delegation created a change in perception change among Kashmiris.

He said, “The government is trying to improve the situation. Dialogue is on. Peace and normalcy should be restored. All parties will be taken into confidence before taking the next step.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said the number of armymen in Jammu and Kashmir was increased to prevent infiltration on the Indo-Pak border and not to tackle protesters.

“Protests are the Home Ministry’s concern. They are taking necessary action. The situation in Kashmir is much better. The Army does not intervene in the internal matters, unless demanded by the local authority,” he said.

On the Scorpene submarine information leak, Mr. Parrikar said precautionary measures were being taken with regard to documents dealing with the making of the submarines.

He said the leak of 22,000 pages on the manufacture of six submarines of the Indian Navy by the French arms manufacturing company DCNS could have taken place at a partner company and not in a Naval area.