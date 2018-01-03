CM orders judicial probe into Pune violence

more-in

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence surrounding the bicentenary celebration of the Battle of Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district. “A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

He added that ₹10 lakh would be given as compensation to the kin of the youth who was killed in Pune district during violent protests, and said the youth’s death will be probed by the CID. “Strict action would be taken against those who use social media to spread rumours. I appeal to political parties to refrain from saying anything that would fuel tension. Around three lakh people had gathered [for the bicentenary celebrations]. Some tried to create a serious scene, but six companies [of security personnel] were posted. Police promptly controlled the situation and averted a major problem.”