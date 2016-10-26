Growing complaints of conflicts between humans and dogs have led to local government bodies proposing to control stray dog populations in the city. However, activists gathered at the fourth India for Animals Conference put forth various arguments they feel need to be taken into account while exercising Animal Birth Control (ABC).

Foremost is civic bodies’ incomplete knowledge about the illness caused by dog bite (rabies) and implementation of ABC processes. This is for various reasons, ranging from inadequate training given to animal control officers to improper techniques of vaccination and sterilisation.

Misconceptions about rabies in the Indian psyche emerge as a result of lack of awareness and also from Bollywood and the television industry, said Inder Sandhu, Director of Peedu’s People, an NGO working towards educating people about animals in Chandigarh. “Movies and television have made people believe that you have to get 14 rabies vaccination injections in your stomach if a dog bites you, or that you need a vaccination if a ‘mad dog’ bites you. It is not like that.”

Mr. Sandhu, who has worked as a animal control officer in the United States for six years, says the emergency recourse of getting vaccinated depends on the location of the bite on body and how close it is to the brain. “If a dog bites you on your hand, it might not be as severe as a bite near the face, as the rabies virus travels to the brain. If the distance is not close to the brain, then you can wait for 10 days and observe the dog. If the dog dies within 10 days, then it had the virus and you will have to take four shots of the vaccine.”

Recently, the Kerala government drew flak from NGOs and activists for suggesting culling stray dogs in the wake of a spurt in cases of human-dog conflicts. Activists at the conference told The Hindu that culling has not proven effective in the past as well as in recent attempts by a few States.

“In areas where garbage is dumped, street dogs are bound to feed on it, and they also roam in places where people feed them regularly,” said Abodh Aras, CEO of The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD). The WSD works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to vaccinate, sterilise, and look after the welfare of street dogs in Mumbai.

The NGO representatives and activists also said that municipal authorities across the country need to follow methods like geotagging or marking the dogs that have been vaccinated to avoid duplicity.

The three-day conference, organised by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, brought together almost 400 international and national activists who made suggestions for animal welfare.