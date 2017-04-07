Civic sweepers threaten strike

more-in

Civic sweepers will go on strike on April 18 to protest against the use of mechanised sweepers by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said Shashank Rao, general secretary of the Municipal Mazdoor Union.

Mr. Rao said, “We are demanding complete withdrawal of the mechanised sweeping system as it affects the livelihood of over 40,000 temporary and permanent workers of the conservancy department.” He said implementing the system was an attempt by the BMC to reduce staff. While temporary contract workers would be sacked, permanent staff would be shifted to other departments and eventually phased out. Sweepers on contract have been demanding retention of their services and clearance of their dues.

Municipal Mazdoor Union president Sukhdev Kashid, “The BMC allocates two sweepers for every kilometre of road and spends about ₹40,000 per month on them. While BMC spends ₹2,700 on a daily basis, the mechanised sweepers will cost ₹81,000 per month.”

Cost-cutting measures

Rao, who also leads the BEST workers Union, has also sent a strike notice to the BEST administration, threatening strike within 14 days for curtailing the allowances of employees as part of cost-cutting.

“The BEST is cutting down on allowances of workers like medical allowance, dearness allowance and is planning to reduce the retirement age from 58 to 55. These decisions are part of the overall action plan to bring BEST out of its current financial mess. They are also planning to outsource work. We have given a strike notice that will take place within 14 days of enforcement of these decisions.” Mr. Rao said the BMC has fixed deposits worth ₹61,000 crore and it is their responsibility to bail out BEST.

General manager Jagdish Patil said that he would meet the workers and address their grievances. Mr. Patil was also vague when asked if workers salaries for March would be paid on time. They action plan also includes cutting down over 150 lossmaking routes and closing down air-conditioned bus services.

The BEST committee was supposed to decide the action plan on Thursday. The plan included fare hikes but the committee called off the meeting citing the death of Hindustani classical singer Kishori Amonkar.