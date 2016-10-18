Model code of conduct comes into effect following SEC’s announcements

The State Election Commission’s (SEC) announcement on municipal council polls has spoiled the Maharashtra government’s plans for a grand celebration to mark completion of two years of its rule in October-end.

The SEC on Monday announced a four-stage elections to 192 councils and 20 village councils between November 27 and January 8, thus bringing the model code of conduct into effect. The four stages are November 27, December 14, December 18 and January 8. Counting will be held a day after the polling, following which the code of conduct will be called off.

“The code of conduct will be applicable to entire district in which four or more municipal councils are going to polls. The government cannot publicise or announce new schemes which will adversely impact voters,” said J.S. Saharia, State Election Commissioner.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister on October 31, 2014. According to sources, the State has roped in an international public relations agency to produce and distribute publicity material listing out its achievements. Over the past one week, the government has been giving out advertisements in print and electronic media. Now, all advertisements will have to be stopped in all districts except in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, and Thane where no elections have been announced. However, the polls to municipal corporations in these districts are likely to be announced soon.

The model code will also affect the official Twitter handles of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet members, as they can tweet about their achievements or campaign only from their personal handles. Mr. Saharia also announced that the SEC is in the process of setting up special social media units to monitor the poll campaigns on social networking sites.

The government will also be barred from making any major announcements for Aurangabad, Nanded, Latur in Marathwada and Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Nagpur and Gondiya districts in Vidarbha in the coming winter session of the legislature in Nagpur. Elections in all these districts will be held in December and January.