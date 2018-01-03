City shivers as mercury falls

more-in

Mumbai: Temperatures fell further on Tuesday morning, with the weather station at Santacruz recording 14.1°C, two degrees below normal, while the one at Colaba recorded 18°C, one degree below normal. The coldest day last year was on January 11, when the night temperature fell to 12.5°C. Mumbai’s coldest day ever was recorded on January 22, 1962 at 7.4°C.

K.S. Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (Western Region), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said temperatures were below normal for the second consecutive day. “We don’t expect any big change in the coming few days. At the most, it will vary by 2 degrees.” He said it is natural for temperatures to fall during this time of the year, due to cold winds from the north and north-eastern parts of the country.

Shantanu Ray, who rides his bike to work in Andheri from Kharghar every day, said he is enjoying himself. “This morning, it felt particularly cold. It felt like I was being pricked by needles. Mumbaikars, meanwhile, are making the most of the weather and are bringing out their warm clothing. “It’s the only time I can wear full-sleeve shirts. I intend to wear some of my jackets in the next few days,” Rahul Kadam, who runs his own business, said.

The city’s air quality improved on Tuesday, with the air quality index at 189 (moderate), an improvement over the poor 216 on Monday. “The increase in wind speed has helped disperse pollutants,” Mr. Hosalikar said. Dr. Gautam Bhansali, a general physician at Bombay Hospital, said there has been a notable increase in cases of pneumonia and sore throat. “We expect these cases to increase if weather condition persists.”

Besides January 11, 1962, the coldest days recorded in the city were in February 2008, when the minimum dropped to 8.5°C, and in February 2012 at 8.8°C.