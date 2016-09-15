City Gallery

Cities » Mumbai

September 15, 2016
September 15, 2016

Make your own pizza with a set of fresh ingredients at The Playlist Pizzeria, Bandra. Choose from the base as regular, wheat or gluten-free with vegetarian ingredients like mushroom, pineapple, cherry tomato, jalapeño and spinach. While non-vegetarian ingredients include bacon, grilled chicken, pork, ham and spicy chicken sausage. Premium toppings include blue cheese, arugula, capers, zucchini, broccoli, pepperoni and prawns.

Venue: The Playlist Pizzeria, Bandra West

Time: Noon onwards

Phone: 65554151

