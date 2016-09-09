Cities » Mumbai

Mumbai, September 9, 2016
Updated: September 9, 2016 04:22 IST

City builder held for duping investors in Rs 250 cr loan default case

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Pujit Aggarwal
Pujit Aggarwal

The Hindu had reported how 300 people had lost crores after investing in Orbit's project

The Azad Maidan police on Thursday arrested Pujit Agarwal, head of Orbit Constructions, for allegedly defaulting on a Rs 250 crore loan that he had taken from several financial institutions against three projects in the city.

The Hindu had reported on August 27 how hundreds of people who had invested in Orbit Residency Park in Sakinaka, were left in the lurch after the project was seized by the Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited. The investors, many of whom invested their life savings when the project was announced in 2009, are now living in rented houses and also paying back the loans they took. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma confirmed that Aggarwal was arrested on Thursday morning, produced in the Esplanade Court, and remanded to police custody till September 12. The arrest was made after Capri Global Capital Limited, that had invested in Orbit Residency Park, approached the police earlier this year.

“We had invested Rs. 2.53 crore in three flats in Orbit Residency Park promoted by Pujit Aggarwal and his father Ravikiran Aggarwal. They had mortgaged the project with LIC Housing Finance Limited and were supposed to deposit sale proceeds of all the flats in an escrow account with HDFC Bank. The Aggarwals cheated us by not depositing the money in that account, and when LICHFL took possession after they failed to repay the loan, they derecognised many investors like us,” a spokesperson for Capri Global Capital said.

Sources told The Hindu that Aggarwal’s troubles could multiply in the days to come, as he has also borrowed heavily from other Public Sector Undertakings against two other projects, and his projects have been declared as Non-Performing Assets. These PSUs are expected to approach the police with complaints of their own soon, a source said.

The Orbit Residency Park was announced in 2009 and over 300 people, unaware of Orbit’s escrow arrangement with LIC HFL, booked flats in the project.

After LIC HFL declared it a Non-Performing Asset in 2013, the investors had held several meetings with Aggarwal, LIC HFL officials and the National Housing Board before finally approaching the police. An FIR was registered with the Sakinaka police in June this year, while the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police also initiated an open inquiry against Orbit.

More In: Mumbai Local | Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »


Chennai

North Chennai hopes to stay safe

No escape for residents if Adyar swells again

A painful trip down memory lane

Suburban service made permanent

ICMR gets psychiatrists’ support for research

A walk in the woods

For the love of country

Bengaluru

Dear passengers, welcome to Bengaluru bandh

Siddaramaiah appeals PM to convene meeting of CMs to resolve Cauvery issue

Why do students feel unsafe in college campuses after sunset?

State yet to comply with NGT order to declare lakes as wetlands

Allow BBMP to widen Ballari Road, HC tells State

For the love of country

Forever young

The wizard of strings

Why coffee is not just a simple cuppa

Hyderabad

An immersion ritual with minimum pollution

GHMC may get Rs.500 cr. by reassessing properties

It is prudent to first accept what is given: Chandrababu Naidu

Two TRS-backed candidates lose in Khammam

BC students’ stir for scholarship amount

Convergence of the faithful

Jyo Achyutananda: Journey worth your time

Wish You happy BreakUp: Writing carries the day

Kolkata

Left divided over CPI(M) peasant wing’s stand on Singur

Car used by Netaji being restored

Illegal arms unit busted in West Bengal

Singur farmers wonder: what next?

BMW, West Bengal discuss 6 proposals

Industry can return to Singur: Bengal Power Minister

Water logging, fallen trees create traffic jam in Kolkata

Mamata’s gift to Pope Francis


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Uddhav, CM meets to decide civic poll strategy: sources

Sources within the Sena and the BJP told The Hindu that both the leaders have agreed to contest the polls in February 2017 as a unit. »