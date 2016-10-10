Cities » Mumbai

October 10, 2016
Updated: October 10, 2016 05:34 IST

Choosing love and freedom

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
against the norm:Sharanya Manivannan and her characters choose to listen to their hearts, even if it entails waiting, loss and enormous amounts of heartbreak.— photo: special arrangement
against the norm:Sharanya Manivannan and her characters choose to listen to their hearts, even if it entails waiting, loss and enormous amounts of heartbreak.— photo: special arrangement

Before the release of her novelThe High Priestess Never Marries, Sharanya Manivannan talks about the dilemmas of the single Indian woman

What does it look like to be single by choice, and not by chance? This question alone could probably draw a thick, dark line between today’s women and their predecessors. This is Sharanya Manivannan’s generation, and these are the pertinent questions for a single woman in India in her late 20s. “We are the first generation with the freedom to make this choice; yet we are grappling with the big questions: how to find love, and how to keep it,” she says.

Sharanya Manivannan’s book, The High Priestess Never Marries , explores what this new paradigm looks like, and starts with a casual thought: can a certain kind of woman, in a certain kind of society, have both love and freedom?

“As I began to write and live that question, seeking answers, it became another question: If the answer is no, then what do you do with your heartbreak?” The book is personal, she says, but it also comes from observing women of her generation who are finding many different answers to these questions; there are many shades of ‘maybe’ in between, and these became a part of her stories.

At 31 and still single, Manivannan is an anomaly in Indian society. But she’s still seeking — and believing — in love, but not necessarily in the institution of marriage.

This is something she has in common with all her characters. “Marriage as an institution is inherently patriarchal, and that’s why women question it more than men. But love is rebellion. Love is subversion.”

An arranged marriage is simply a way to carry forward caste and wealth. Even the so-called “arranged-cum-love” marriage is little more than a PR class. It’s an oxymoron, she says: “It may give you comfort and social legitimacy, but it won’t necessarily give you what your heart truly asks for.”

Hence, she, and the characters she creates, choose to listen to their hearts, even if it entails waiting, loss and enormous amounts of heartbreak. This is another major theme that runs through her book. “It’s so easy and comfortable to allow the institution to take care of you and give you companionship and a warm body to sleep beside. So to say no, despite being lonely, is quite courageous.” In a society that denies single women social legitimacy, it’s difficult to keep challenging thestatus quo.

The High Priestess Never Marries is Manivannan’s first attempt at writing fiction. The book is a collection of stories of varying lengths: some as small as a page-and-a-half, others over 40 pages long. Set almost entirely in Chennai, the book is very much a ‘Madras book’, as she calls it, with a lot of Tanglish, a bit of Tamil and plenty of local references, which Sharanya says she was very particular about not highlighting or explaining.

So references that range from TASMAC to kuthu vilakkus , allusions to the Gemini flyover and Naidu Hall are all presented without any words in italics, no translations in brackets or even a glossary at the end of the book. “I strongly believe in translingual literature, literature in which real people talk and think and live, because diverse literature is important. I don’t think language would deter someone from reading the book.”

Moral ambiguity is another recurring theme: “Many of my characters don’t do things that are strictly principled, because in that mess and in that complication is where real life is. And that’s where fiction is as well.”

Manivannan has been inspired by Woman Hollering Creek and Other Stories by Sandra Cisneros, a Mexican-American author whose style of storytelling (short vignettes alongside longer stories) as well as voice made her put together all of her writings from 2010 into this collection. She also took inspiration from the Pulitzer prize-winning Junot Diaz, whose The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao unapologetically uses liberal amounts of Spanish and English to narrate the story.

Her book is like her baby, and she definitely had maternal pangs before her fiction debut went to print. “But I’m lucky because I had twins,” she says. That is, her second book released just last month. A children’s picture book that deals with advanced themes like death, grief and the supernatural, The Ammuchi Puchi was written in 2010, but found a serious publisher, Lantan,a only last year.

The author hopes that The High Priestess Never Marries will help challenge the existing narratives of love, sex, romance and marriage in this country, and make it more open and compassionate. “If my work can move people, and if people can see themselves reflected in some way, they can help support more radical choices.” Having encountered many things in art that have reassured her that there are others like her, she hopes that her work can do the same.

It’s an unusual wish for a writer whose book is yet to hit the stands, but Manivannan hopes that after its release, her book gets outdated pretty soon. “If the generation after mine sees that this struggle and conflict between love and freedom is easier, or it doesn’t even exist, and you don’t have to challenge anyone to have it…” her voice trails off. You can list this one under, ‘The things we do for love’.

The High Priestess Never Marries (HarperCollins India, Rs. 399) launches in November.

More In: Mumbai | Bombay Showcase
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
This 18th century tank in Mumbai has been reeling under pollution. Find out why.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Mumbai couple held for raping colleague

IDBI cheating case: EOW arrests builder

Mahadayi Water Dispute : CM to preside over an all-party meeting

On Mental Health Day, a need for foot soldiers

Rumour over rape keeps Talegaon on the boil

Fixing Mumbai

A prescription for chaos

A very special hike

Navi Mumbai reports spike in dengue cases this year

Google’s gamble


Chennai

Spotlight on linking 145 lakes with stormwater drains

Availing maternity benefits, an ordeal

Stay connected during Metro tunnel rides

Gang murders AIADMK councillor in Tiruttani

Book released in legal luminary’s honour

Drain remains a pain

Two arrested for robbery in Madhavaram

Bengaluru

Another lake starts frothing in city

Once a wetland, now buried under construction debris

Another Bellandur lake in the making?

Wait for BMTC smart cards gets longer

No FIR yet in Indiranagar garbage dumping case

‘Poetry in stone’ turns 60 in the Garden City

Less than half the debris is dumped where it should be

New Vayu Vajra services from October 13

60-year-old among 3 killed in road accidents

Hyderabad

Teenager dies after ending 68 days of ‘holy starvation’

Pilot e-Urban Primary Health Centre at Rasoolpura from today

Thousands of women turn up for Maha Bathukamma

Uttam slams govt. over non-release of fee reimbursement dues

Telugu doctors in US to support cardiovascular care in Telangana

Death of girl after fast ‘culpable homicide’

TS to host first Indian Police Martyrs’ Memorial Run

CPI (M) plans 4,000-km padayatra

Kolkata

It’s Puja time, and in Kolkata envoys line up at pandals

Durga Puja of 2016 belongs to Mamata Banerjee

Rain fails to dampen spirit of revellers on ‘Mahasaptami’

Delay in appointments hits Kolkata National Library

HC slams West Bengal for curbs on immersion

Durga Puja kicks off in Kolkata

Four killed in two road accidents in Kolkata

Radio station brings families closer during Puja festivities


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

hidden connections:When you play the BioShock collection together, you can see the genius that runs through these games.— photo: special arrangement

The rapture continues

The remastered series only justifies BioShock ’s place as one of the best games in history »