Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday called the children fighting cancer as real heroes, and said the deadly disease could be conquered by spreading awareness.

Ms. Fadnavis with actor Varun Dhawan spent time with dozens of cancer-afflicted children and their parents at a programme at the CST building.

Spreading awareness

The event was organised by Access Life, an NGO working for cancer-stricken children, to create awareness as part of International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

She said, “Actually, we must salute these children.” She appealed to the people and the media to spread awareness of the disease and its prevention.

Mr. Dhawan lauded the children for showing immense courage and applauded their parents and Access Life for providing support to them. — PTI