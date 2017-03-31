Charged with attempt on mom’s life, Kharghar woman locks herself inside flat

more-in

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman has been booked in Kharghar for allegedly attempting to murder her mother for property. Police said Charulata S. Mohan, who lives in her mother’s house in Spaghetti-2 Society in Kharghar, is yet to be arrested. They said Ms. Mohan has not responded to notices sent by them to her, and has also not answered the door when they visited.

Senior PI Dilip Kale, Kharghar police station, said, “The FIR was registered on Thursday, but we had registered a chapter case against her and had sent a notice asking her to present herself before the Assistant Commisisoner of Police. She did not receive the notice and also hasn’t been opening the door since the case was registered against her”

Police said the victim, Rajashree Waghmare, 57, who retired as a nurse from a government hospital was tortured by Ms. Mohan, her second daughter, from November 16, 2016 till March 18 this year. Unable to bear the alleged abuse, Ms. Waghmare shifted to her elder daughter’s residence in Kamothe. “Ms. Mohan, a hotel management graduate and an MBA degree holder, was working on a cruise before she married a man working in Bahrain in October 2016. Since her husband is abroad, she continued to stay with her mother in Kharghar,” API Mahendra Wagh said.

During the period of the alleged assault, Ms. Waghmare had filed a Non-Cognisable offence against her daughter with Kharghar police, following which they registered a chapter case. When Ms. Mohan did not accept the notice, an FIR was lodged on Thursday by her mother.

“According to the accused, her mother has taken ₹10 lakh belonging to her. To recover this amount, she wants the flat in her name. The complainant claimed she has never taken money from her daughter,” Mr. Kale said.

According to the complaint, the accused has been trying to suffocate her with a pillow, and would gag her before assaulting her. “The complainant also claimed that the accused has taken her ATM card and the associated PIN number, and has made her sign several blank cheques. She alleged the accused made made her sign on blank sheets in a bid to change the property to her name,” Mr. Waghmare added.

A case has been registered against Ms. Mohan under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion), 392 (robbery), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

“At this stage I can’t comment on arresting Ms. Mohan. It’s part of our investigation. Right now, we are trying to collect evidence against her and trying to approach her for the same," Mr. Kale said.