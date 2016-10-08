Chaos ensued outside Mumbai’s Grant Medical College, the venue for centralised spot admissions ordered by the State government, as education authorities made a last-ditch attempt to fill and wind up the medical and dental admission process. As people screamed and police issued warnings, tired parents sitting on the roadsides marked the last day of medical admissions.

Medical admissions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes category literally sounded like an auction, with few from the selection list turning up. Officials called out to candidates from SC/ ST, even those with very low scores, to just present themselves for admission. Though the DMER had clearly put up on its website that admission will be granted only to those who have not taken admission elsewhere and only on the basis of original documents, they were forced to retract due to a Bombay High Court order. The Aurangabad bench of the HC issued an order around 2.30 p.m. on Friday that students can’t be denied admission only because they were not able to submit original documents in time. This led the DMER to announce that admissions would be done even on the basis of photocopied documents, ensuring another mad scramble.

Most of those gathered were students who had scored high, but could not afford admissions to private medical colleges due to financial constraints. On Friday, their hopes were dashed. As the admissions for the 46 medical and 28 dental seats started, many realised that their academic year might have just been wasted.

“My son scored high enough to get admission to private institutions. We could not afford to pay Rs. 6.5 lakh upfront. He missed the government seat by just one mark. It hurts to see my son miss his chance, even though eight seats are still vacant under the Maharashtra quota. He will waste his academic year now since admissions for all courses are over,” said Kazi Nihal Ahmed from Aurangabad.

Mr. Ahmed had got his son to cancel his engineering admission to collect his original documents just in time for taking admissions today, but missed his chance to get medical admissions. Student Siddhesh Mohite said he had already spent Rs. 3 lakh for tuition fees so far to prepare for a medical career so far. With him not getting admission, he will spend another Rs. 1.8 lakh to prepare for another round of preparation for the entrance exams next year.

The writer is a freelance journalist