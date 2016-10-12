Navi Mumbai: A serial chain snatcher, who on Saturday was arrested for the first time, tried to commit suicide in police custody on Monday. The accused, identified as Nazeer Ahmed Khan (45), and his partner Mukhtab Tayyab Ali Khan (35), were arrested by the Nerul police after a two-kilometre chase. The accused were presented before court and remanded in police custody till Thursday.

On Monday, Nazeer was taken out of the lock-up for interrogation when he requested to visit the washroom. “Once he entered the washroom, he removed a glass from the window and slit his neck. Due to the injury, he opened the door and ran out shouting. We took him to Vashi NMMC hospital. Later, he was shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai,” sub inspector Nitin Shinde of Nerul police station said.

The police claimed that the injury was not severe and it was a drama to avoid interrogation. “The accused now knows all his crime records will come out in the open. To evade interrogation, he took this step. He has been booked for attempt to suicide under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code,” senior police inspector Adhikrao Pol of Nerul station said.

The accused, residents of Kharghar, worked as carpenters, but were involved in chain-snatching cases registered with the Mumbai and the Navi Mumbai police. The duo was arrested when in a naka bandi they were asked to stop, but instead sped away. The constables on duty chased their bike for around two kilometres and nabbed them.

The writer is a freelance journalist