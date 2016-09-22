He had been on the wait list for a kidney for two years

In a first, the Centre on Wednesday allowed the kidney of a brain dead man to be harvested and used in his brother who had been on the wait list for a kidney for the last two years. Officials said although kidneys from cadaver donations are given to people on the wait list with the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), a concession had been made in this case on humanitarian grounds.

Nitin Vhatkar (48) had registered with the ZTCC two years ago and was on the wait list at number 162. On average, 8 to 10 kidneys are harvested every month and even an optimistic estimate would mean a waiting period for at least 16 months or more. A total of 3,000 people are currently on the wait list for a kidney in Mumbai. Nitin’s wait would have been long, but his brother Dr. Sandeep Vhatkar, who worked in a civic hospital in Airoli, suffered a stroke and was declared brain dead. Nitin’s relatives told officials that his situation was unique and needed to be considered in that light. “He (Nitin) had lost his elder brother. He was about to lose his second brother too, and if he failed to get a kidney on time, he would have lost his life as well,” said Dr. Gauri Rathod, nodal officer of Maharashtra’s human organ transplant programme.

State officials learned of this situation on Tuesday night. While the director, Directorate of Health Services, gave his nod, ZTCC members sought clarity on the matter and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) was contacted. The permission from the NOTTO came early Wednesday morning. Dr. Vhatkar was declared brain dead on Tuesday; the NOTTO’s permission to use his kidney came by Wednesday noon following which his heart and other kidney were harvested by late Wednesday evening.

His heart was sent to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and used in a 27-year-old woman, and the kidney to Seven Hills Hospital where Nitin was admitted for the transplant procedure. The second kidney was kept by the donor hospital (Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi).