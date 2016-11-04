A Central Parliamentary Committee has criticised the State government for not putting in place sufficient checks while recruiting for reservation category jobs in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The Centre has sent a notice to State Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya asking him to explain why there has been an inordinate delay in verifying the caste and community status of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) employees and candidates.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs/STs expressed concern on delays in the verification process at various State- and district-level caste verification committees. The issue was found to be serious particularly in the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the report of the committee suggested last month.

While writing a note to the Chief Secretary, Vrinda Sarup, Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said the matter has been taken up with the State government at the highest level, “but outcomes are still awaited.”

History of anomalies

Caste verification committees in Maharashtra have courted controversy with many probes finding anomalies in the verification process. The backlog of applications in the committees adds to the delay in the implementation of social schemes for the SC/STs, say senior officials.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter involved and the serious concerns expressed by the committee, I would like to request you to intervene personally and expedite the caste verification process,” reads a letter from the Union Secretary.

The committee in its reports also criticised the State government for not having a central authority to supervise the committees. “We request you to appoint a nodal officer in your State, who can coordinate such matters with the district and State functionaries and PSUs like the FCI,” a Central government note reads.

In March, the Centre warned the delay in verification was leading to a lot of resentment among employees and suggested providing provisional appointments.

Stop-gap measure

“Owing to difficulties faced by candidates belonging to these reserved communities in various States in securing employment due to delays in obtaining caste certificates, this Department had re-iterated the instructions on providing provisional appointment to such reserved category candidates who are unable to obtain an appropriate caste certificate in time,” reads a Government Resolution from G. Srinivasan, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India.

State Chief Secretary asked to explain

reasons for the inordinate delay