To commemorate the legendary singer’s 100th birth centenary, The Hindu organises the fifth edition of MS Subbulakshmi Awards

M.S. Subbulakshmi was a doyenne of Carnatic music, an iconic personality and a voice that resonated through every South Indian household. To celebrate her birth centenary, the fifth edition of the M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards will take place in a bid to discover talent across the country. An event that has been celebrated for four years, the M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards 2016 – Voice of the Year is a tribute event, organised by The Hindu and music label Saregama, and dedicated to her fans across the globe.

The queen of Carnatic music, M.S. Subbulakshmi was admired and adored across the world, not just for her divine voice, but also for her generosity and simplicity. Carnatic music is an integral part of South India’s cultural heritage, and this award seeks to preserve and promote it. The award will be presented to young Carnatic vocalists and aims to provide the next generation of classical singers an opportunity to exhibit their talent and win the prestigious ‘Voice of the Year 2016’ award.

The call for entries began on M.S. Subbulakshmi’s birth anniversary, September 16. The competition is open to participants between the ages of 18 to 25. Those who wish to take part need to submit their voice recordings on or before October 4.

The regional finals will be held in six centres: Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi. The Mumbai regional finals will take place at the Y B Chavan Auditorium on October 23. Participants from the rest of Tamil Nadu, other than Chennai, North Arcot, South Arcot and Pondicherry, can participate in the regional finals in Coimbatore.

The shortlisted participants from Kerala will take part in the regional finals in Kochi. Those from Karnataka will participate in Bengaluru, while candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will compete in Hyderabad. The shortlisted candidates from the rest of India will be invited to the regional finals in Mumbai.

The regional winners will then compete at the event’s grand finale in Chennai in mid-November. The winners of the finale stand a chance to record their own album with Saregama, along with several other prizes.

To participate in the M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016 – Voice of the Year, send in your recorded entries to Saregama, Kasi Arcade, 3rd Floor, 116 Thyagaraya Road, T Nagar, Chennai 17, along with your name, age, address and contact numbers on or before October 4, 2016. Recordings must be sent in a CD and shouldn’t exceed 15 minutes in duration. For more information, contact Mr. Anand on 09884009020. Check terms and conditions on www.thehindu.com/mssaward2016