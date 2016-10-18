The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday informed the special court that it will be filing a second supplementary charge sheet on October 21 in the Sheena Bora murder case. The agency had made a similar statement before the Bombay High Court last week.

Judge H.S. Mahajan said the charges of all the accused could be framed next week and the trial will commence in December and conclude in February.

In February this year, the CBI had filed its supplementary charge sheet, which had revealed that Peter and Indrani, the prime accused, had been planning Sheena’s murder since 2009.

The 52-page charge sheet said Peter and Indrani were unhappy with Sheena’s relationship with Rahul and that Peter had told one of his friends that this relationship is not correct.

There were call records produced in the charge sheet between the husband and wife after disposing of Sheena’s body. One of the conversations lasted 924 seconds and the one made on April 24, 2012, lasted 242 seconds. A text message was also exchanged between the two.