The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday yet again opposed Peter Mukerjea’s bail plea in the Bombay High Court.

A single Bench of Justice A.S. Gadkari was hearing the plea filed by Mr. Mukerjea, the fourth accused in the murder of Sheena Bora, whose partially-burnt body was found in the forests of Raigad district.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the agency, informed the court that Mr. Mukerjea’s second wife, Sheena’s mother, and the main accused, Indrani Mukerjea, gave full information to him about the murder conspiracy, and that he knew everything about it.

Mr. Singh submitted that after Mr. Mukerjea got to know about his son Rahul’s relationship with Sheena, he had a problem with her thereafter and he thought it would lead to a property dispute.

When the agency refused to show any papers of investigations to the defence, the court said it should consider showing them as they relied on them to oppose the bail. The court adjourned the matter to October 15.

While opposing the bail last time, an affidavit filed by the CBI read, “Mr. Mukherjea along with the other accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit the heinous crime with a cool mind, in a premeditated and planned manner. Both Indrani and Peter were not happy with the love affair of Sheena and Rahul.” It also said, “ In 2009, Peter and Indrani with the help of a friend separated Rahul and Sheena.”