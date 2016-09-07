It names Sanatan Sanstha member Virendra Tawde as the main conspirator.

The CBI on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. Dabholkar, a ratonalist, was killed on August 20, 2013.

The CBI named Sanatan Sanstha member Virendra Tawde as the main conspirator and identified Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar, members of the Sanatan Sanstha, as the killers.

Akolkar is one of the accused in the Madgaon blast case and has a red corner notice issued against his name.

Pawar has no criminal record, but has been absconding since 2009, as per the charge sheet.

The CBI nabbed Tawde, a member of the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti and a resident of Panvel ashram of the Sanatan Sanstha, three months ago.

The 40-page charge sheet said Tawde was given the job of opposing the then pending Bill against anti-superstition, promoted by Dabholkar, in 2007.

It was assigned to him by one Durgesh Samant of the Sanstha.

The charge sheet also mentioned that the sketches of two assailants were identified by two eyewitnesses.