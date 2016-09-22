Christoph Ernst talks about how he uses history to fuel his writing, and the art of the crime novel

German historian and crime fiction author Christoph Ernst brandishes what he calls ‘a mastodon cell phone’ before settling down to talk to us. A mastodon is a large extinct mammal, so you get the idea how the phone looks. Besides, he has studied history in Hamburg and New York, so you might say he has more than a passing interest in artefacts. “One of the pleasures of being a writer is that one can wilfully posses a prehistoric cell phone which effectively obviates unnecessary social chatter,” he quips.

The tall 58-year-old, a dead ringer for the late actor Jack Palance, is an accomplished writer who generally shies away from the literary limelight, his interests range from vintage cars to film noir . Ernst was recently in Pune for a series of creative writing workshops on the craft of crime fiction at the invitation of the Goethe Institut-Max Mueller Bhavan.

The usual suspects

Ernst cites the works of Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler and James Cain, the holy trinity of hard-boiled American crime fiction, as formative influences. “James Cain, especially, has had an indelible influence on me. Mildred Pierce and The Postman Always Rings Twice are models to be emulated for any aspiring crime fiction neophyte”

In the last decade or so, lovers of crime fiction have consumed a lapped up Scandinavian crime fiction, including the wildly popular works of Henning Mankell and the late Stieg Larsson. Nordic noir , as it is sometimes called, also spurred a renaissance in the GermanKrimi-Roman.

The resuscitation of German crime fiction began with then first-time writer Andrea Maria Schenkel, whose 2006 novel The Murder Farm ( Tannod in German) sold more than a million copies in Germany alone and was later translated into 20 languages. Schenkel’s book, a slice of dark social history, is a slim, 150-pager, which recounts the gruesome axe murder of a family in 1920s Bavaria and opens a window to the bigoted, parochial Catholicism of Southern Germany where Hitler first made his mark.

Like Schenkel, lawyer Ferdinand von Schirach — the grandson of Nazi Youth leader Baldur von Schirach who stood trial in Nuremberg — made waves with The Collini Case ( Der Fall Collini , 2011), a courtroom thriller in which he based a character on his grandfather to investigate the burden of guilt.

Thenoirlens

For Ernst, theKrimi-Romanor crime novel is an effective and subtle prism through which to dissect and detect a country’s past. “My first book was a non-fiction one, which featured a series of interviews with survivors of labour camps, especially the concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen in northern Germany. The interviews were a revelatory experience and I married my grounding as a historian to the entertaining genre of crime fiction to tease out the complexities of our turbulent past.”

Many innovative German authors have used the genre to deal with the country’s guilt-wracked past and tackle the dual scars of the Second World War and the legacy of Stalinist Communism. “There’s definitely a trend in German crime fiction to employ history to dissect the scars of the past. German crime fiction is certainly more exciting now than it was in the 1980s or 90s, when the stories were much lighter. TheKrimitoday is darker and more meaningful, albeit eschewing complexity at times.”

Scars of the past

Ernst, through his ‘Jacob Fabian’ novels, probes deeper than his hallowed contemporaries, dealing with universal questions such as the immense psychic weight of accumulated time, the elusiveness of justice, and the unreliability of memory in an incisive way.

“The name ‘Jacob Fabian’ owes its origin to author Erich Kastner. It is taken from the 1932 Weimar-era classic Fabian, which explores a crumbling society.” (Kastner is most famous for his enduring 1929 children’s classic Emil and the Detectives .)

Ernst says about his creation, “My objective is not merely to create yet another quirky ‘private eye’ series, but rather use him to probe into the deepest recesses of German history.”

In Ansverus-Fluch ( Curse of Ansverus ), Fabian stumbles onto the mystery of a murdered man who had discovered the mummified body of a Slav lady, who in turn was murdered nearly 1,000 years ago at the same site where a St. Ansverus was stoned to death in 1066 C.E.

Fabian, along with a pastor, urgently looks up the history and stumbles upon a secret society, the Brotherhood of Ansverus, which still exists and has helped move some Nazi war criminals out of the country as late as 1946.

The novel then goes deeper, back to the days before the First Crusade, and examines the relations between Germany and Russia, the Teutons and Slavs, and obliquely traces the problems when Hitler waged his rassenkrieg (‘race war’) against Stalin’s Soviet Union.

“The book operates at multiple levels: as an unobtrusive narrative of relations between Germans and Slavs, and the paring away of the myth of local martyr St. Ansverus, which was deliberately created by a medieval Germanic elite to rally arms with the objective to expropriate more land from the Slavs. You could liken Ansverus to an 11th century Horst Wessel [the Nazi youth whose death was exploited by the party for political propaganda].”

In Ernst’s 2012 novel, Dunkle Schatten ( Dark Shadows ), an elderly lady, who goes to reclaim her property expropriated by the Nazis in 1938, is found dead under mysterious circumstances. The story covers a vast swathe in history as its finely-etched characters cope with the ideological ravages of Nazism, East German Communism and even left-wing anti-Semitism. Passages from the book were read out at the recently concluded Pune International Literature Festival, 2016, to wide applause.

Another novel, Kein Tag fur Helden ( No day for heroes , 2008), sees Fabian confounded with the success of a celebrity author who is accused of plagiarising the work of a novelist banned by the Nazis in 1938.

With his brilliantly unconventional plots, Ernst’s novels hew closer to the British crime fiction tradition than the Nordic one, resembling the masterpieces of Josephine Tey or the best books of Anthony Price, whose David Audley novels often deal with the legacy of a tumultuous past.

Yet, his books have regrettably not found an English publisher. Ernst’s books may not be catnip for the commercial market; his novels are grounded in historical research.

But more importantly, thet ask tougher questions, questions which his fellow genre authors might shy away from at times.