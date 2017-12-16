Caterer booked in food poisoning case

more-in

An FIR has been filed against the organisation that supplied mid-day meals to a government-aided school in Jogeshwari, where 37 students were hospitalised after eating khichdi on Wednesday.

Meghwadi police said on Saturday that they had registered a case against Chafai Mahila Sanstha, a Bhandup-based women’s self-help group, three days after 37 Class V and Class VII students of Bal Vikas Vidya Mandir suffered from food poisoning. The students were rushed to Kokan Hospital in Jogeshwari for treatment when they began vomiting after having lunch.

Samples sent for tests

Senior Police Inspector Pandurang Patil said, “We have filed a case of endangering life or personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code against Chafai Mahila Sanstha in connection with the incident. We have sealed the office and kitchen of the organisation in Kanjurmarg.”

Mr. Patil said samples of the khichdi served on Wednesday and samples of other food items prepared at Chafai Mahila Sanstha’s kitchen have been sent for analysis. Action will be taken after reports of the analysis are received on Monday.

Meanwhile, the school authorities decided to discontinue the mid-day meal scheme following a meeting with parents on Saturday. Archana Bhanushali, principal, Bal Vikas Vidya Mandir.

Archana Bhanushali, principal, Bal Vikas Vidya Mandir, said, “The parents and the management reached a unanimous decision to stop serving mid-day meals. We realise that it is mandatory to implement the mid-day meal scheme in all schools, but will do so only in consultation with parents.”

Parents’ consent sought

Sahdev Sawant, vice-chairman of the school’s management board, said, “We still haven’t received a new proposal from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the mid-day meal scheme. No action will be taken without the involvement of parents.”

Mr. Sawant said inquiries were being conducted to find out how only students of Class V and Class VII suffered from food poisoning while over 600 students were served the same food.