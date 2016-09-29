A day after its office was attacked allegedly by activists of Sambhaji Brigade — an organisation representing the Maratha community — the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, on Wednesday published an unconditional apology from cartoonist Srinivas Prabhudesai, who sketched the controversial cartoon, triggering State-wide protests.

“I am not a political cartoonist. I draw only to give two moments of laughter to people. The Maratha community has taken objection to my cartoon. But, I must confess that I had no intention to hurt the feelings of any community…I apologise if my cartoon has hurt feelings of someone,” said Mr. Prabhudesai in Wednesday’s edition.

Meanwhile, the party has refused to tender an apology claiming that the controversy is a deliberate attempt by some anti-social elements to disturb the law and order situation.

Amidst reports that two Sena MLAs and one MP have submitted their resignation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night as a form of protest against the cartoon, Sena leader Subhash Desai clarified that no such resignation has been given and the party stands united. “The cartoonist has already apologised. The Sena has always been in the forefront demanding reservation for Marathas and will continue to do so. A cartoon does not represent the Sena’s position. No MLAs or MPs have submitted their resignation and the party is not facing any damage whatsoever after this controversy.”

But, party insiders accepted that the unprecedented incident of stone pelting at Saamana office has made a dent in the party’s image and its ego.

“This is a sign of worry. No one had ever dared to target us in this manner. Yesterday it was Saamana office; this may come up to the Sena offices,” said a senior party leader, who did not want to be named. The leader also ruled out any statement from the Sena’s first family, the Thackerays.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP and the newspaper’s executive editor, Sanjay Raut, refused to apologise, saying the cartoon did not have any community’s name written on it. Mr. Raut even claimed that the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are controlling the rallies from behind the curtain.

Copies of the newspaper were burned all over the State on Monday by Maratha community members, claiming that the cartoon was demeaning towards the women. Marathas are organising silent rallies demanding reservation and amendments to the atrocity Act.