The city’s once-iconic public bus service is facing huge losses. Can it recover some of its lost glory?

Mumbai’s citizens have historically been dependent on its three commuter rail lines. Their speed, frequency and, barring the monsoon, reliability, and their reach — they stretch out far beyond the city’s municipal boundaries, effectively creating a metropolitan area by virtue of their span — have quite rightly earned them the label of the lifeline of the city.

On the road, though, even since the nineties, when ownership of private transport began to rise, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has been an essential part of the city’s transport network. BEST busses are cheap, fast — or as fast as our city’s traffic and potholes allow them to be — and they cover almost every nook and corner of the metropolis.

But the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Authority (the state government’s umbrella transport organisation for the Mumbai region) has now decided to allow private busses to ply throughout the region on a point-to-point basis, without the need for a permit.

The BEST is going to oppose this tooth and nail and write to the government to withdraw this. But it might be better for the Undertaking to look within. Because this decision indicates that local transport organisations (including the BEST, Thane Municipal Transport Corporation, Navi Mumbai Transport Corporation and others) are just not offering the quantity and quality of services to meet growing commuter demands.

So why, then, is the BEST in trouble?

One reason is liberalisation. Consumer finance and competition between manufacturers has brought private transport within the reach of more and more Mumbaikars.

Another is simple progress: in addition to autorickshaws in the suburbs, citizens now have access to the still-fledgling Mumbai Metro and Mumbai Monorail, and technology-powered innovations like app-based taxi services, all at reasonable prices.

But the BEST itself must take some blame. It is caught in its own web of politics, trade unionism and irrelevance, and it has failed both to upgrade its vehicles and in the use of technology. It’s no surprise that it is being left behind.

The problems with the system

BEST’s transport service incurs huge losses. While the Undertaking itself has an income:expenditure surplus, the transport deficit is - Rs. 858.02 crore; the organisation is not in the red only because of the electricity division’s surplus of Rs. 925.41 crore. That surplus, plus loans from the municipal corporation, is what keeps its busses on the streets.

Now many, if not most, public transport bodies in cities around the world incur regular losses; in fact they are expected to: public transport is regarded as a public service, a social obligation, and cities find other ways to pay for them. But the BEST’s losses are much larger than could be reasonably accepted.

The Undertaking is managed by a politically-appointed committee and its own administrative wing. The thin line between political and administrative governance is often crossed, leading to losses.

As you would expect, the politically-appointed members often have their party’s agenda — and their own! — to advance. For instance, a member might demand a new bus routes to appease her or his vote bank. Aside from this kind of interference in crucial decisions, other factors come into play. The smallest of administrative decisions are scrutinised by the political wing at the committee meetings, discussed and debated for days, often delaying crucial procurement and requirements. By the time these are approved, they become irrelevant, or the lack of a decision has severely affected operations. Put another way, the committee, which should be ideally restricting itself to policy decisions, sometimes stretches issues for unnecessary political wins and gains, with the Undertaking losing out at the macro level.

The IAS officer who is the general manager of the Undertaking is often left helpless before the politically-appointed chairman and members for key operational decisions. A transport operation can never work efficiently in such a situation, What is much needed is a reorganisation of the system of checks and balances that gives transport operations freedom to make its services relevant.

Then let us look at the infrastructure.

BEST has a fleet of just over 4,000 buses. At any one time, 300 to 400 buses are under temporary or permanent maintenance. Add to that the busses on heavily loss-making routes, which can’t be shut down because political interests won’t permit that, and you get overloaded or underserved routes elsewhere.

Along with the political burden, the Undertaking is overstaffed; with this heavy workforce comes an even heavier trade union; so the Undertaking is often hampered in making commuter-friendly decisions. A small example is the passenger helpline, which the unions seem to regard as a punishment for staff.

The undertaking has also lagged behind in technology, which directly affects its services.

If you ask any regular bus commuter what is her biggest issues experienced when it comes to BEST buses, chances are you will get punctuality as your answer. Standing at the bus stop on any arterial road, choking in the heat and dust — or trying to avoid getting sprayed by slush, if it’s during the rains — and traffic fumes, in the rudimentary shelter a BEST stop offers, we are essentially clueless about when the next bus will arrive.

Making the BEST better: not rocket science

All this does not mean that the BEST is fatally wounded. There is still hope that it can at least reduce its losses and offer better services to its consumers.

Separate bus lanes to speed up bus traffic have worked in other cities, but it may not work out in Mumbai. Unlike, say, Delhi, Mumbai’s narrow roads, heavy traffic and huge number of encroachments will get in the way. It will make for a good study and analysis, but my gut feeling is it’s not practically implementable, given the city’s geography and commuting patterns.

It is crucial for the Undertaking to take a serious look at the quality of its buses. Mumbai’s neighbouring municipal transport undertakings have shown the way, using high-end buses, which are well patronised by commuters. The BEST must understand that in today’s world, people are ready to pay for quality services. The BEST deploys clattering, rattling vehicles on the majority of the routes; the few air-conditioned bus routes are served by cheap vehicles that cannot climb inclines and have to be abandoned mid-route on highways. If the BEST were to get in high-end buses which offer comfort, leg room, air-conditioning, commuters would not mind long traffic jams so much. Of crucial importance for such high-end busses is that they should be maintained well.

As to the technology that has made BEST irrelevant to a large chunk of commuters, the Undertaking can use that same technology to win some of them back.

A small example? Add on a little convenience like WiFi, enabled by a password that comes printed on the bus ticket, and you might even get commuters choosing to travel by BEST just to have a little peaceful browsing time!

Then let us look at punctuality and bus availability. The BEST has never had a public timetable, and to be fair, it probably cannot have a categorical one, as buses often get caught up in traffic jams and are delayed by bad roads. But the least a commuter can expect is knowledge of when the next bus will arrive. In a city where every minute is important, such information is if immense value in helping us plan out time.

It is not that the BEST has a fleet of millions of buses: there are just over 4,000 to keep track of.

wTo do this is not some Utopian dream; it is technology that is available to us in devices that slip into our pockets. A combination of GPS units or geo-location aware cellular devices on the busses, linked to a central network, could feed count-down timers on bus-stops that tell commuters when the next bus there can be expected. Many bus shelters have an electric supply, which is currently used only to light up advertisements; advertising is not a bad way to pull in some much-needed revenue, but that electricity could also power a simple commuter convenience like this. And of course, also using that electricity to power cheap LCD bulbs and light up the bus-stops themselves would make them that little bit safer in this sometimes dangerous city.

Extend this a little further. How about a BEST mobile phone app that piggy-backs on, say, Google Maps, where one can log in, and see a swarm of moving red dots? Zoom into the area you are in now to find the nearest bus-stop, and, based on what bus routes are operating at the time, the best connection to wherever it is you need to go, and exactly how far away the next bus you need to take is. This app could be free, or very cheap.

Maybe you could pre-buy BEST tickets on it. Maybe the Undertaking can sell ad space there too, and shut down those annoying TV screens that play in some busses! More ideas like these will come if the BEST shows itself to be open to them and willing to reward developers and entrepreneurs who create them.

A post-script, not an epitaph

Even if the BEST fails, it will never shut down. It has the government’s backing. It will always remain as a social security tool for its employees and their trade unions. But it will lose its popularity and patronage, and become something similar to Doordarshan: once practically an essential, today still performing a useful function but a pale shadow of its glory days.

*****

An icon of an iconic city

One of the BEST’s biggest assets is its rich legacy. The trust earned over more than a century keeps getting it patronage from citizens, sustaining it even today.

In 1865, an American trading firm, Stearns Hobart & Co., applied to the then Bombay government for a concession to lay and operate a tramway system. But the end of the American Civil War and related developments led to a financial crash in the city and the scheme never fructified. Five years later, in 1870, they applied again, and after a detailed assessment, on March 1, 1873 Stearns Hobart and partner G.A. Kittredge were granted the right to construct, maintain and operate tramways on the streets of Bombay. The partners floated the Bombay Tramway Company Limited and registered it in Bombay. The first sod was turned on January 1, 1874 near the Grant’s Building end at Colaba. The first tramway section, from Grant’s Building to Pydhonie via Bori Bunder, Crawford Market and Kalbadevi, was opened for traffic on May 9, 1874. Bombay Tramway’s horse-drawn tramcars continued operations for about 30 years. In 1905, the city moved to the electric tram and the company was taken over by the Bombay Electric Supply and Tramways Company Limited, which started operations in 1907. Electric trams, speedier, cleaner, cheaper and faster than the horse-drawn trams, were an instant hit. The crowds kept coming and the company introduced double-decker tramcars in 1920 to cope with the numbers.

Motor cars had already arrived by the early 20th century and there had been a talk of getting motor buses in Bombay since 1913. But World War I delayed the decision. Motor buses were finally introduced in 1926 as an experiment. Red double-deck buses, modelled on London’s red public transport busses, came in 1937; and became a city icon. The Company was taken over the Municipal Corporation in 1947. In 1952, a survey of tram traffic was conducted and their operations were found to be increasingly unfeasible. The service formally shut down in 1964 and only busses have been running since then.

• The BEST seems to be slowly losing the commuting race in Mumbai, despite the government talking of encouraging public transport to cut down congestion and pollution. BEST busses are now primarily used as feeder routes and as more of a back-up in absence of any other viable transport mode.

• The decision-making process in the BEST needs to be streamlined,

• Commuters have a choice of better, reasonably priced alternatives.

• Lessons need to be learned from neighbouring municipal transport organisations, which have introduced high-end busses that have proven popular.

• The very technologies that have threatened the BEST can be used to help it fight back.

Bus Division Deficit (crore)

2008–09 -Rs. 410.81

2009–10 -Rs. 504.88

2010–11 -Rs. 400.38

2011–12 -Rs. 391.73

2012–13 -Rs. 633.50

2013–14 -Rs. 767.74

2014–15 -Rs. 858.02

Other statistics

112 The only profit-making route, Rs. 35,000

AS700 (a/c) Biggest loss-maker, with a deficit of Rs. 116,665,000

163 Lowest cost of operation, Rs. 659,000 (but earns only Rs. 160,000, so a loss of Rs. 499,000)

AS461 (a/c) Highest cost of operation, Rs. 151,701,000 (earns Rs. 35,796,000, so a loss of Rs. 115,905,000)

461 Ltd. Highest revenue, Rs. 131,698,000 (operation cost Rs. 149,879,000, so a loss of Rs. 18,182,000)

626 Lowest revenue, Rs. 77,000 (operation cost Rs. 757,000, so a loss of Rs. 679,000)

(All figures per year, for 2015–16)

About the author:

Rajendra B. Aklekar has been a journalist for over twenty years and covered the transport beat in Mumbai for over a decade. He has trained himself in museology to document the city’s vanishing relics, helped the railways set up heritage galleries and worked on several prestigious projects to conserve ancient structures. He is the author of Halt Station India, the best-selling book on the Mumbai railway, India’s first train line.