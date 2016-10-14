Retired police dog Caeser, who was hailed for his good work during the November 2008 terror attacks in the city, passed away at a farmhouse for retired police dogs in Virar on Thursday morning.

Caeser was the last of the four retired sniffer dogs with the Mumbai Police who were adopted by animal lover Fizzah Shah. The four dogs – Max, Sultan, Tiger and Caeser – were staying at Ms Shah’s farmhouse after their retirement. “Although suffering from arthritis, he was in good health until few months ago after the death of his fellow companion Tiger. He displayed signs of depression after Tiger’s demise and had to be hospitalised,” Ms Shah said. Caeser was inducted into the Mumbai Police when he was three months old. He was trained in Pune for six months after which he served as a sniffer dog with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. He retired in 2013 and Ms. Shah took him to her farmhouse along with his three former colleagues.