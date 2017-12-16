Four killed after building collapses in Zaveri Bazaar

Mumbai: Dec 16: Workers are seen carrying out the debris from the partially collapsed Chhipi Chawl building at Zaveri Bazar on Saturday. Four people are feared killed in the mishap which occured on Friday. Photo: Emmanual Yogini | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The death toll in the Zaveri Bazaar building collapse has gone up to four. One more body was retrieved from the wreckage of the building in Chhipi Chawl around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Rescue workers said the deceased had been identified as Barkat Ali Khan. Fire Officer Shailesh Kurtadkar, Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, “The operation is expected to end soon as no one else is believed to be trapped in the debris. We are setting up support beams to prop up the building.”

A portion of the 100-year-old building, which was being renovated by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), came crashing down at 1.30 p.m. on Friday. Of the four labourers trapped beneath the rubble, three bodies had been recovered on Friday.

Meanwhile, inquiries have indicated negligence on part of the contractor who won the MHADA contract to renovate the building. Jivak Gheghadmal, Ward Officer, C Ward, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said, “The contractor did not enough take measures to ensure the the safety of the labourers. He should have put up beams to support the slabs on the fifth floor and prevent them from collapsing.”

BMC officials said the narrow entrance to the building and the cramped locality slowed down rescue operations. Bhimrao Kale, executive engineer, MHADA, said, “We are conducting inquiries. Appropriate action will soon be taken.”

L.T. Marg police are waiting for reports from agencies such as the MHADA, the BMC and the Fire Brigade on the incident. Based on the reports, the police will assess if there is enough evidence to book the contractor for causing death due to negligence under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police personnel have been deployed to secure the accident site and control crowds as efforts are on to clear the debris. Officials said the narrow entrance hindered efforts to dump the debris in an open area.