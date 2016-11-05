Just ahead of the crucial board meeting of Indian Hotels, a scuffle broke out between photographers trying to shoot Cyrus Mistry and Tata Group security men outside Bombay House on Friday, injuring two photographers and a guard.

When Mr. Mistry, the ousted Chairman of Tata Sons, and his brother Shapoor Mistry reached Bombay House, photographers rushed in while the security tried to escort Mr. Mistry in.

During this, a security guard fell among the photographers and was injured, prompting his colleagues to chase the lensmen outside. They also roughed up photographers, injuring one from The Times of India and damaging his equipment. Cameras of photographers from Mid-Day and Hindustan Times were also damaged.

“They chased us out and beat up two of us on the other side of the road,” a photographer present there said.

MRA Marg police registered an FIR against six to seven unidentified persons for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault and causing damage under the IPC and the Bombay Police Act, Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said.

“The Press Club strongly condemns the brutal attack on news photographers at Tata House and demands the immediate arrest of the security personnel of Tata House who were involved in the shameful act of violence against the professionals from various media houses who were performing their duty,” the Mumbai Press Club said in a statement. “We understand that at least three photographers have sustained serious injuries, and they are being treated at a government hospital,” said Press Club secretary Dharmendra Jore.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh told The Hindu after the board meeting: “Whatever happened is unfortunate but I am told a security person also got injured when photographers were trying to take pictures. There were so many photographers that I have come out of the back door of Bombay House.”

“We deeply regret the incident during the entry of certain board directors today. We profusely apologise to the press corp and their families for this incident. We will ensure that such a situation does not recur. We do understand the difficult job and trying situations in which the media corp undertake their duty and have always supported their endeavour,” a Tata statement said. “We wish to reiterate that we treasure our cordial relationship with the members of the media and will strive to ensure that it is maintained.”