Bombardier rakes to debut on Monday

Bombardier rakes, with a speed of 105 km per hour, will make their debut on the Central Railway on Monday.

The first service will depart from Vidyavihar station at 6.57 a.m. for Kalyan. The train will run as the 8.01 a.m. ladies’ special on arriving at Kalyan. A total of 12 Bombardier services will be operated during the day, including three fast locals in the evening.

Earlier this month, Western Railway transferred two Bombardier rakes to the Central Railway in exchange for two Medha rakes. Two more are expected from the Western Railway in a similar exchange. The Central Railway will receive 20 more Bombardier rakes in a phased manner.

Dec 16, 2017

