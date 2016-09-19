Cities » Mumbai

MUMBAI, September 19, 2016
September 19, 2016

Body of missing Vasai teen found in lake

Sonam Bumbhak, the victim
The body of a 16-year-old girl, suspected to have been kidnapped on Thursday, was recovered from Gokhivare Lake in Vasai the same day. The body was spotted floating by locals, who called in the police. It was confirmed to be that of Sonam Bhajna Bumbhak, a resident of Devipada, Gokhivare after her parents identified it.

On September 15, Sonam’s parents woke up to find her missing. After searching the neighbourhood and making several enquiries, they lodged a complaint with the police, who registered it under IPC section 363 (kidnapping).

Preliminary inquiries have not revealed a reason behind the girl’s sudden disappearance, or if there was anyone with her at the time of her disappearance. No suicide note has been found. The girl’s parents have given their primary statements to the police, but have not named suspects.

PI Mahesh Patil, Waliv Police Station, Palghar, said the police will be investigating the case. “Mother and daughter had small fights, as the mother would ask her to do household chores, which she would refuse to do. As of now, it is not clear if it was a suicide,” he said. The post-mortem report has cited drowning as the cause of death.

The writer is a freelance journalist

