The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to publish details of its 45,463 tenants, including their period of lease, payable rent, arrears and terms and conditions of the lease on its official portal in three months to bring in more transparency, an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali has revealed.

Earlier, the BMC’s Estate Department would only display the name of the leasees, and the rent due from them. BMC Estate Department Administrative officer and Public Information Commissioner A.B. Kadam informed Mr. Galgali that the BMC earns Rs 18.26 crore as yearly rent from its properties in Mumbai, and in 2015-16, the corporation earned an accumulated rent of Rs 11.22 crore.

However, the officer said other information regarding tenants will be displayed on its website.

Mr. Galgali welcomed the decision and suggested other government departments should follow suit to make complete details available on their portals.