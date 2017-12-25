BMC says no to events on Marine Drive

more-in

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will henceforth not allow any event on or near the Marine Drive promenade.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has directed assistant municipal commissioners of all 24 wards and deputy municipal commissioners of all seven zones to ensure that public spaces are protected. “There is no reason to allow commercial activity on public spaces,” Mr. Mehta said in a letter dated December 22.

The letter said that the portion where the gymkhanas are located, has been frequently used for exhibitions, fairs and yatras, for which permissions are granted at the assistant municipal commissioner’s level.

“No permission shall be granted for any exhibition, commercial activity, fair, which hinders public enjoyment. Holding such events has been affecting a grandeur view of the city’s skyline,” Mr. Mehta said.

Activists and resident welfare associations have welcomed the move. “The decision will ensure that public spaces should in fact have unrestricted access to the public,” said Atul Kumar of Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association.