The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said it will add eight more night shelters for the homeless children, taking the number to 16.

Alka Sasane, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, said the 16 shelters will accommodate about 550 children. The corporation has eight functional night shelters run by NGOs, which provide accommodation to street children in the age group of 6 to 18 years.

“Out of the eight proposed, two shelters have been awarded to Prerna and Mercy John Oldage Homes at Worli and Dharavi, while the process for the six shelters is in the final stage. The eight functional shelters has the capacity to accommodate 321 children, while another 229 children could be accommodated in the eight new shelters,” said Ms. Sasane.

NGO Prerna runs two shelters at Khetwadi and Kamathipura, which can together house 100 children, while Salaam Balak Trust operates two shelters in Andheri (West) and Borivli (East), which can house 61 and 15 children. Sparc runs a shelter near Wankhede stadium with a 70- children capacity, while Fulora Trust operates a 60-capacity shelter in Malad (West).