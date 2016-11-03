The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday forfeited Rs. 1.40 crore bank guarantee given by Skyway company following the death of a female Humboldt penguin last month, civic sources said.

The bank guarantee was seized by the BMC as a penal action against the firm. Eight Humboldt Penguins were brought to the Byculla zoo in July this year and were kept in temperature controlled quarantined area. However, a female penguin died on October 23 following suspected bacterial infection. Animal rights organisations and political parties have since been demanding an FIR against zoo officials for negligence.