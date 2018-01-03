BMC chief asks eyewitnesses to share info on fire

more-in

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward and give their first-hand accounts of the Kamala Mills fire and assist the civic body in its investigation into the tragedy.

On December 29, a massive fire broke out in a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills compound, killing 14 people and injuring 54.

‘Provide videos, pictures’

Mr. Mehta has issued a circular requesting eyewitnesses to provide information such as statements, videos or pictures that can provide some leads into the investigation.

The notice reads: “The Municipal Commissioner is conducting an inquiry into the December 29 incident. In order to assist the inquiry proceedings, it would be necessary to take evidence and put on record any other relevant material, record direct evidence of witnesses to the fire incident, relatives of the deceased, persons injured in the fire incident, people working in the area or anyone related to this fire incident. All concerned and related to this incident can share any information, photos and videos.”

The civic body has asked people to submit photos, videos or any other relevant information to mc.enquiry.kamala @gmail.com A senior BMC official said,“The commissioner will meet people personally on January 8 from 2.30 p.m. onwards and will hear their testimonies.”

The appeal comes at a time when the fire brigade is conducting its own probe into the fire. The managers of 1 Above, the restaurant that was gutted in the fire, claimed that the fire broke out in the adjacent restaurant, Mojo’s Bistro, and spread to their premises.

The official said, “The commissioner is trying to probe all angles in the case.”