Cities » Mumbai

Mumbai, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 05:37 IST

BMC acts against more than 1.12 lakh hawkers

The Congress is opposing action against hawkers— Representational Photo
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MGCM) has taken action against over 1.12 lakh illegal food vendors and hawkers in 24 civic wards in last six months.

Between April and September, the civic body also seized their goods worth Rs. 30 crore and recovered a fine of Rs. 2.03 crore. Action was taken following orders by MGCM chief Ajoy Mehta, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment) Milind Sawant said, “While cracking down on illegal hawkers and food vendors, our team has seized 5,160 hand carts, 1,044 cylinders, 57 table-stalls, 24 sugar cane crushing machines and other goods and articles.”

Most of the hawkers were found in G-North ward where 13,173 illegal food vendors were caught. Another 8,056 were caught in A-ward. The civic body acted against 6,248 illegal food vendors in R-south Ward.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam termed MCGM’s action as illegal. The Congress is in the Opposition in the MGCM, which is ruled by Shiv Sena and BJP. “This is unfortunate. Rather the regularising the hawkers in the wake of the Supreme Court order, MCGM is playing with the livelihood of the hawkers and putting their lives in jeopardy,” claimed Mr. Nirupam, who is also a petitioner in one of the cases filed in the Bombay High Court against the civic body over this issue. “This is a clear violation of the guidelines of the apex court,” the Congress leader said.

Activists have been asking MCGM to go soft on illegal hawkers and have filed petitions in the Bombay High Court in this regard. — PTI

