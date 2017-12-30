Blaze brings back memories of City Kinara hotel fire

more-in

The blaze at a restaurant in Kamala Mills on Friday that claimed 14 lives has brought back memories of the fire that broke out in City Kinara restaurant in Kurla on October 17, 2015.

Eight people were killed when a fire engulfed the restaurant following a possible cooking gas cylinder blast. Seven of those killed were students of Don Bosco Institute of Technology and the eighth victim was a design engineer. The fire broke out at lunchtime when the restaurant was filled with customers.

Over two years after the incident, Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation, says restaurants have still not complied with fire safety norms and sale of gas cylinders on the black market has increased.

Mr. Pimenta said that the families of the victims are going to move the Bombay High Court despite receiving ₹1 lakh as token compensation from the government.

Mr. Pimenta says, “We will be moving the court to seek enhancement of compensation under the Public Liability Insurance Act. We also want to hold the officials to account.” He said compensation up to ₹50 lakh can be claimed under the Act. The families of the victims also want Section 304 II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code to be applied in the case.

Mr. Pimenta said the biggest problem the case is facing three different reports on the cause of the fire. While the fire brigade claimed that a gas leakage led to the fire, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited said the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The Public Works Department, however, said that they couldn’t ascertain the cause for the blaze.

So far, four Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials from the L Ward have been suspended. The trial against the owner and the operator of the restaurant is on at the Kurla magistrate court. On February 27, 2017, the Lokayukta said, “The BMC officials have been found guilty of dereliction of duty and have been issued show cause notices .”