The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its support for the Maratha demand for reservation at the party’s State working committee meeting on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference on the first day of the two-day meet, BJP Maharashtra chief Raosaheb Danve said the decision was taken in light of the mammoth silent rallies by the community to press for their demands. The BJP-led State government has been at the receiving end of Maratha ire for over a month now.

Mr. Danve said, “Following the defeat of the Congress-NCP combine in the Lok Sabha polls, their government in Maharashtra issued a resolution giving reservation to Marathas and Muslims, but it was only for the sake of the Assembly polls. As a result, it did not stand in court. We want to assure that our government will give reservation to the Marathas without touching that of other communities.” A resolution on the same will be passed in the working committee meeting, he added. He said protesters and organisations involved should hold discussions with the government, as the matter is in court. “The evidences given by the previous government were not strong enough to stand in court. The Tawde committee formed by this government has collected 1,200 evidences, and Maratha reservation will be given by using these proofs,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a meeting was held at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s residence, Varsha, to discuss the issue. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Vinod Tawde, who is heading the Maratha Reservation Committee, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, MSRDC minister Eknath Shinde, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Regular hearings on the reservation petition is expected to begin at the Bombay High Court from October 13.

After the meeting, Mr. Tawde said the government will present an affidavit in court to prove Marathas are socially and economically backward. Senior counsel Harish Salve will be representing the State.