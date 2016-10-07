The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the last day of its two-day State working committee meeting on Thursday, passed a resolution supporting Maratha reservation.

Reiterating the BJP’s slogan of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas,’ the resolution said Marathas should be given reservation without affecting that of OBC’s. The resolution also commented on the allegations of misuse of the Prevention of Atrocities against SCs/STs Act, and asked the State government to ensure that it is not being misused. Both the demands are being raised in the Maratha rallies across the State.

Surprisingly, the resolution was presented by State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, instead of Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde, who was to present it as per the schedule.

Ms. Munde, an OBC heavyweight and daughter of late Gopinath Munde, was conspicuously absent from the party function for the day as it was later informed that she was not keeping well. Asking Ms. Munde to present the Maratha resolution was an attempt by the BJP to showcase the unity of Marathas and OBCs. It is said that Ms. Munde saw the move working against her OBC vote-bank and chose to stay away.

Ms. Munde has been involved in a number of controversies recently, the latest being, her visit to NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal at Arthur Road Jail. Prior to it, after being stripped of from the water conservation ministry, she was publicly reprimanded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for refusing to attend a water conference in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fadnavis on Thursday evening announced a new airport at Purandar which will be named as Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje International Airport. The decision was taken at the 56th meeting of the Maharashtra Airport Corporation. The land will be acquired on the lines of the Navi Mumai International Airport. As per the estimate, the construction would require 2,400 hectares of land, and two runways of four kilometres will be constructed.