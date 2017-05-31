Bike collision kills Turbhe ward chief

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The president of ward number 67 of Turbhe was killed in the wee hours of Monday at Arenja Corner in Vashi, where on Sunday, a freak accident had injured six people. Dyaneshwar Kisan Walunj (49) from the NCP, who had returned from a pilgrimage on Sunday, with his family, had gone to his friend Vijay Dhondiba’s house to return the car.

At around 1.30 a.m., Mr. Dhondiba and Mr. Walunj left for Turbhe on Mr. Dhondiba’s two-wheeler to drop the latter at his house. After reaching Arenja Corner, Mr. Dhondiba realised that his vehicle had run out of petrol, and the duo started pushing the vehicle towards the petrol pump at sector 28 when Aman Telang (21) in his speeding bike rammed into the duo.

Mr. Telang, a resident of Thane, with his mother, had come to Koparkhairane to meet his aunty. At the time of the accident, his girlfriend was the pillion rider. “Mr. Walunj received head injury and was taken to Vashi NMMC hospital and then to Fortis Hospital where he succumbed. Mr. Telang, a student of a private college, is still unconscious at Sun Shine Hospital in Nerul. Doctors suspect that he was drunk, and are awaiting his blood reports to confirm it. He will be arrested once he is discharged,” said sub inspector Nilesh Rajput from APMC police station.

Freak accident

On Sunday, the freak accident involving a BEST bus and a car occurred at around 7.40 a.m. While the air bag saved the life of Vishal Pandey (57), a CA by profession, the bus driver jumped out of the vehicle to save his life. The bus was going towards Vashi depot from Turbhe when at Arenja Corner, it had a head-on with a car coming from Thane and going towards CBD Belapur.