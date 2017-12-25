BEST bus rams into truck, 15 injured

Bang: The BEST bus and the dumper truck, which were involved in an accident at Marol on Sunday.

Mumbai: Fifteen people, including the driver and conductor of a BEST bus, were injured after it rammed into a dumper truck at Marol in Andheri (East) on Sunday afternoon.

Bus no. 545 left Airoli at 11.20 a.m. At around 12.40 p.m., a dumper truck full of mud exited from a bylane opposite Marol Depot with the intention of turning right. The driver did not notice the bus, which was on its way to Andheri station.

“Given that the bus was travelling on a straight road, the dumper truck driver should have waited for it to pass by,” an official said.

When BEST driver Shivaji Shinde swerved right to avoid a head-on, the left portion of the bus hit the truck. Truck driver Brijesh Yadav sustained minor injuries. The bus was damaged.

The injured were taken to Bal Thackeray trauma care hospital at around 1.30 p.m. “Nearly all the injuries were blunt force to the forehead or the knee. A few required stitches,” said a hospital staffer. All the injured were treated in the outpatient department.

Among the injured was Mangesh Tandel (45), a resident of Palghar. Mr. Tandel was heading home after attending an event at the Indian Institute of Technology. “I was thrown forward when the accident occurred.” Mr. Tandel received four stitches on his forehead.

“We have initiated a departmental inquiry, and an accidental report is being prepared,” BEST spokesperson Hanumant Gophane said.