Mumbai city gears up to welcome Ganapati as 10-day festival gets under way today.

On a rare sun-kissed Sunday afternoon, the city’s focus turned to the many pandals where last-minute arrangements for the Ganesh festival were being made. Sweets and flowers were ordered, lights and sound systems checked and finishing touches were being applied.

This year, as ever, organisers have come up with imaginative settings for the idol. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will be riding an owl, traditionally known to be Goddess Lakshmi’s vehicle, while Khetwadi’s Ganapati is seated in a pandal designed to represent Rome.

Over 1,000 Ganesh mandals have been given permission to conduct the festival by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while an equal number of applications are pending with the civic body. According to one estimate, there are about one lakh private Ganapati celebrations this year.

Many pandals have taken multi-crore insurance cover. Among those which have insured their pandals, the GSB Seva Mandal at King’s Circle has purchased insurance worth Rs. 300 crore, while Lalbaugcha Raja has insured its pandal for Rs. 51 crore; all immersion processions have been insured for Rs. 15 crore. Khetwadicha Ganraj has set up a control room to ensure live feed to news channels and devotees across the city.

An anonymous social media campaign asking festival-goers to donate a notebook and a pen at pandals visited has become an instant hit, and the organiser is responsible for handing over donated books and pens to needy school children. A similar campaign had met with success on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary last year. “Lord Ganesha is also a deity of education for us. I don’t know who started this on social media, but it’s a good idea and I will surely try to follow it,” says Amod Sathe, software technician and Lalbaugcha Raja, regular.

This being the last Ganesh festival before the civic polls in February 2017, politicians are going all out to make their presence felt.

Many, if not the majority of, mandals owe their allegiance to the Shiv Sena. This year, the BJP, led by its Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, has formed a new umbrella group of Ganesh mandals to register their grievances with the government. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with mandals, sculptors and civic officials to ensure the festival is free of glitches.

The BMC has announced its yearly Shri Ganesh Gaurav competition which felicitates Ganesh mandals not only for their sets and decor but also their social work.

Police are on high alert, with more than 10,000 personnel deployed in the city over the next 11 days.

Five control rooms will be set up. On visarjan days, 49 roads will be reserved for processions.

Parking won’t be allowed on 99 roads around the city, and heavy vehicles will be barred from 18 others.