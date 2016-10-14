All deceased are minors; two of 5 injured critical; narrow slum lanes hinder rescue efforts

A four-storey structure in Bandra’s Behrampada slums collapsed on Thursday afternoon, killing six and leaving five injured. All the deceased were minors. Officials said the congested layout of the slum made rescue operations difficult and added to the time taken in extricating victims from underneath the debris.

“The rescue operation is still on and one more person is feared trapped under the rubble,” Assistant Commandant Mahesh Nalawade, NDRF, said.

According to BMC officials, the incident was reported to the fire brigade control room around 1.40 p.m., who in turn alerted the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell and fire engines, ambulances and rescue workers were rushed to the spot.

“Keeping in mind the large number of people staying in the slum, Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and Sion Hospital were alerted and asked to be prepared for a high inflow of patients. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also informed, and they rushed a team to the spot,” a civic official said.

NDRF officials said the main problem was approaching the site of the mishap, as residential structures in the slum are too close to each other. Mr. Nalawade said, “Reaching the collapsed structure with our equipment was a challenge as there is hardly enough space for many people to go in at the same time. This imposed restrictions on rescue efforts.”

The collapse triggered panic in the area, with residents of nearby structures fearing another collapse. Many grabbed whatever valuables they could and fled their homes, while several residents joined in the rescue efforts, clearing paths for rescue vehicles and helping in carrying rescued victims to ambulances.

The Nirmal Nagar police established a perimeter around the slum to discourage interference in rescue efforts. The traffic police deployed personnel to regulate traffic and ensure that rescue vehicles were not slowed down for traffic reasons.

As the debris was cleared, people trapped in the rubble were rushed to hospital. Till 6 p.m., rescue workers had pulled out 10 victims, of which six were declared dead before admission.

The deceased have been identified as Ayesha Khan, 12, Ali Khan, 3, Osama Khan, 14, Afeefa Sadaab, 1, Areebi Khan, 2 and Rusooda Khan, 16, while the injured have been identified as Daulat Sheikh, 50, Zulfikar Khan, 18, Sakhiya Khan, 35, and Islam Sheikh, 17. All are currently admitted to Bhabha Hospital, and Zulfikar and Sakhiya are said to be in a serious condition. Another victim, Abdul Sheikh, 34, was injured while helping with the rescue efforts and is also admitted.