The Uran police were once again on alert on Wednesday, this time searching for a suspicious aerial object described as a ‘blue balloon’.

A pilot on an Air India Nagpur-Mumbai flight reportedly noticed a suspicious blue ‘balloon-like’ object floating in the air near the Uran area. The Air Traffic Control was alerted about the sighting, which then notified the Navi Mumbai Police control room. The control room, in turn, passed the message on to the Uran police.

“We received the message at around 10.30 a.m. from the control room and we immediately dispatched a team for the search operation, but there was nothing we found [that was] as described. We have recorded the notification in our diary,” said Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Avhadsaid.

Last month, a student from Uran had allegedly seen suspicious-looking masked men in Pathani attire. On Friday, fishermen in Raigad district reportedly spotted a suspicious boat in the sea, and informed Mandwa Coastal security officials. By the time they officials reached the spot, the boat was gone.